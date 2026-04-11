Brittney Griner signs with Sun in major deal as team builds for final seasons before Houston move

Brittney Griner is finalising a seven-figure deal to join the Connecticut Sun, in a move that marks a new chapter in her career.

The agreement comes as the Sun prepare for their final seasons in Connecticut before relocating to Houston in 2027.

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Griner, 35, is a Houston native and previously played college basketball at Baylor.

Details of the contract have not been disclosed. Griner will join a team building around a young core, including recent draft picks and acquisitions such as Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Diamond Miller and Aaliyah Edwards.

Griner is a six-time All-WNBA selection and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. She has also led the league in blocks eight times and won two scoring titles.

She began her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury after being selected first overall in 2013, helping the team win a championship the following year.

Griner is also a three-time Olympic gold medallist with USA Basketball and returned to professional play after missing the 2022 season following her detention in Russia.