Tiger Woods reels in 'shame' after DUI arrest shocker

Tiger Woods 'commits' to getting better after DUI arrest

The latest alleged DUI incident reportedly dealt a blow to Tiger Woods, who was seeking a fully return to the golfing arena.



Now, a source offering a window into his mindset after his shocking arrest.

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“Tiger can be defensive at times, but he was embarrassed and ashamed at the latest accident,” the insider tells People.

“He wants to fix his problems. There is nobody more interested in seeing Tiger come out a winner again than Tiger. He doesn’t do well with defeat and embarrassing public situations.”

However, “he is committed now to getting better, however long that takes.”

When the arrest took place, cops revealed hydrocodone pills were found in the golf legend's pockets.

In addition, the authorities observed signs of impairment, which include "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "extremely dilated" pupils.

Bodycam footage reportedly showed Woods with multiple hiccups and indications of discomfort on his face.

For assurance, the police conducted a breathalyzer test, which he passed. To be extra sure, the authorities asked for a urine test, which he refused.

In response, the cops charged him, in addition to DUI, with property damage and refusing to follow the orders.

Later, Woods issued a statement, announcing that he would take some time to seek treatment and step away from the sport.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he added.

"I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time," Woods concluded.