NFL teams use AI tools to evaluate draft prospects
NFL teams to use artificial intelligence tools to evaluate player performance
Artificial intelligence is beginning to transform how NFL teams assess talent, with clubs using AI tools to analyse player performance ahead of the 2026 draft. Reportedly, teams together with executives and data firms are studying ways that artificial intelligence can help traditional scouting techniques when essential metrics like speed become unavailable.
The argument regarding Ohio State safety Caleb Downs shows how public opinion now views him. Downs completed an exceptional college career but did not participate in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which created speed-related uncertainty for scouts.
Data companies now use computer vision technology to study game videos and calculate player speed measurements. The AI analysis conducted by Teamworks' vice president of product Karim Kassam shows that Downs has less game speed than top safeties, which might affect his usage patterns on the field.
NFL franchises may also use artificial intelligence applications by collaborating with tech giants like Microsoft and Copilot software, enabling individuals to make enquiries from massive data sets using conversational speech.
Company representatives have stated that artificial intelligence would augment rather than replace scouts when making decisions. "AI does more than gather information", commented Rob Brzezinski, Interim General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings.
Teams are also using artificial intelligence to compare players who are potential draftees. The comparison involves analysing factors such as efficiency, positioning, and role within the game.
Artificial intelligence is also being used to identify overlooked players from smaller colleges. SkillCorner Football Account Executive Hayden Schuh said AI helps teams spot “hidden gems” by analysing performance data that may otherwise go unnoticed.
Despite its growing role, experts say artificial intelligence remains in its early stages in football. Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead described AI as a useful tool rather than a replacement for human judgement.
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