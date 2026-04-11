Brandon Valenzuela shines with first MLB home run as Blue Jays surge past Twins 10-4

Brandon Valenzuela delivered a breakthrough moment on Friday night, hitting his first Major League home run to help the Toronto Blue Jays complete a 10-4 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins.

According to TSN, the Blue Jays trailed 4-0 before mounting a strong response in the fourth inning.

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Doubles from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jesus Sanchez and Davis Schneider sparked the rally, setting the stage for Valenzuela’s decisive hit.

Batting ninth, Valenzuela sent a powerful line drive to right field, registering an exit velocity of 111.4 mph to give Toronto the lead.

The 25-year-old is filling in after Alejandro Kirk suffered a broken thumb. Valenzuela has built a reputation as a strong defensive player, but his latest performance suggests growing offensive potential.

He hit 15 home runs in the Minor Leagues last season and is seen by coaches as a player ready for the big leagues.

Speaking after a recent outing, Kevin Gausman said: “I’m excited for him,” adding, “He has all the talent in the world. He has an unbelievable arm. He wants to do better and get better every day and he’s asking a lot of questions. We’re excited to have him and he’s going to be here for a while, it looks like.”

With Kirk expected to be sidelined for several weeks, Valenzuela now has a key opportunity to establish himself in Toronto’s lineup.