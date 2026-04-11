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Tyler Rogers and Taylor Rogers show how twin brothers can dominate MLB in completely different ways

Tyler Rogers and his twin brother Taylor Rogers are set to face each other this weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins

By Bisma Saleem
Published April 11, 2026
Tyler Rogers and Taylor Rogers show how twin brothers can dominate MLB in completely different ways

Tyler Rogers and his twin brother Taylor Rogers are one of baseball’s rarest stories, identical twins both pitching in the major leagues but with completely different styles.

The brothers, both born on 17 December 1990, are set to face each other this weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins.

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Despite their shared background, their approach on the mound could not be more different.

Tyler, who pitches for Toronto, is a right-handed submariner, releasing the ball from a low angle. Taylor, pitching for Minnesota, is a left-hander who throws over the top.

Their contrasting techniques also reflect in their careers as Tyler holds a 2.72 earned run average, while Taylor has a 3.34 ERA.

However, Taylor has recorded more saves and has been selected to an All-Star team, something Tyler has yet to achieve.

Their upcoming matchup offers a rare moment in baseball, where two brothers with the same beginnings showcase entirely different paths to success on the same stage.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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