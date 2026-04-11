Tyler Rogers and Taylor Rogers show how twin brothers can dominate MLB in completely different ways
Tyler Rogers and his twin brother Taylor Rogers are set to face each other this weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins
Tyler Rogers and his twin brother Taylor Rogers are one of baseball’s rarest stories, identical twins both pitching in the major leagues but with completely different styles.
The brothers, both born on 17 December 1990, are set to face each other this weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins.
Despite their shared background, their approach on the mound could not be more different.
Tyler, who pitches for Toronto, is a right-handed submariner, releasing the ball from a low angle. Taylor, pitching for Minnesota, is a left-hander who throws over the top.
Their contrasting techniques also reflect in their careers as Tyler holds a 2.72 earned run average, while Taylor has a 3.34 ERA.
However, Taylor has recorded more saves and has been selected to an All-Star team, something Tyler has yet to achieve.
Their upcoming matchup offers a rare moment in baseball, where two brothers with the same beginnings showcase entirely different paths to success on the same stage.
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