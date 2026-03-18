Venezuela makes history, defeats Team USA 3-2 to win World Baseball Classic title

For the very first time, Venezuela has won the World Baseball Classic title after a thrilling victory over team USA.

On Tuesday night, Venezuela defeated the US 3-2 to win their historic title in Miami. At first Venezuela took a 2-0 lead thanks to a sacrifice fly by Maikel Garcia and a home run by Wilyer Abreu.

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During the game, Venezuela’s pitchers led by Eduardo Rodriguez were dominant, holding the team USA to only two hits through the first seven innings.

In the eighth inning, the US fought back and Bryce Harper hit a dramatic two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2. Eventually in the final inning, Eugenio Suárez hit a double that brought in the winning run.

Pitcher Daniel Palencia secured the victory by retiring three Americans batters in row and he ended the game with a powerful 99.7 mph fastball, striking out Roman Anthony.

While the Venezuelan team celebrated emotionally, the U.S. team faced another disappointing loss, having also lost the previous WBC final to Japan three years ago.

After losing their final group game to the Dominican Republic, Venezuela rallied with back-to-back comeback wins against Japan and Italy.

On the other hand, the USA team lost their first game to Italy. They fought back and secured their position in semifinals and finals after defeating Canada and Dominican Republic.

“I said, 'Damn. This is Salvador's time,’” Venezuela manager Omar López said before the game.

“And this is a very special moment for him to help Venezuela to become champion and say, 'Well, I can retire now. I can go home. I did what I could for Venezuela.,’’’ he added.

Eugenio Suárez said, “Nobody believed in Venezuela but now we win the championship. This is a celebration for all the Venezuelan country.”