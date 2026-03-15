Lewis Hamilton takes the lead during eventful opening lap in China

The opening lap of the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai delivered immediate drama, with Lewis Hamilton executing a masterful start. The eventful start of the race in Shanghai was defined by a stunning lead change and a nightmare session for several teams.

Starting from P3, Lewis Hamilton delivered a lightning launch, overtaking polesitter Kimi Antonelli to claim P1 by the first corner. Charles Leclerc capitalized on the frantic start to climb into third place, putting both Ferraris in the top three early on.

Advertisement

In a shocking turn of events, neither McLaren was able to start the race from the grid. Lando Norris remained in the garage with technical issues while Oscar Piastri was forced into a pit-lane start.

The grid was significantly thinned before the first lap concluded. Along with the McLarens, Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon were unable to participate.

Ollie Bearman and Isack Hadjar engaged in a tight battle that ended with Hadjar spinning off the track. Hadjar’s spin and Bearman’s aggressive positioning set a high-intensity tone for the remainder of the Grand Prix.

Ultimately, the opening lap turned a balanced grid into a Ferrari-led masterclass, leaving rivals to recover from a disastrous start.