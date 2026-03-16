Warriors vs Knicks preview: Draymond Green out while Karl Anthony Towns set to return

The Golden State Warriors will face the New York Knicks on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden as both teams manage several injury concerns ahead of the interconference matchup.

New York enters the game with a 43 and 25 record after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in that win with 29 points five rebounds and nine assists.

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The Warriors arrive in New York struggling after a 32 and 34 start to the season. Golden State has lost four consecutive games following a defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors in that game with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Kristaps Porzingis contributed 20 points.

Golden State will be without several key players, like Draymond Green who has been ruled out with low back injury management, marking his second consecutive missed game.

Porzingis will also miss the matchup because of illness.

Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton have also been ruled out due to injury issues, while Moses Moody, Seth Curry and Stephen Curry remain sidelined. Jimmy Butler is expected to miss the rest of the season.

For the Knicks, Karl Anthony Towns is set to return after missing Friday’s game with bilateral knee soreness. Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan are listed as questionable.