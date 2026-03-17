Venezuela books place in WBC final after dramatic comeback victory over Italy in semifinal

Venezuela has reached the World Baseball Classic final for the first time after a 4 to 2 comeback win over Italy in the semifinal on Monday night.

The victory was secured by a decisive three-run seventh inning where Venezeula overturned a narrow deficit with a late surge.

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According to Sportsnet, the rally began when Ronald Acuña Jr. beat out an infield single to bring in a run. Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez followed with RBI hits to extend the lead.

Italy, considered the tournament’s surprise team, had taken an early advantage in the second inning.

J.J. D’Orazio drew a bases loaded walk before Dante Nori added another run with a fielder’s choice.

Italy’s starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed just one run over four innings. However, Venezuela’s offence broke through late, while the bullpen held firm to protect the lead.

The win sends Venezuela into the final, where they will face the United States in the championship game.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday, with Venezuela aiming to secure its first ever World Baseball Classic title.