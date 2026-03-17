Flames vs Red Wings sees Patrick Kane score twice as Detroit beats Calgary 5-2

Patrick Kane scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Monday night.

Alex DeBrincat contributed three assists, while Emmitt Finnie, Moritz Seider and Dominik Shine also found the net for Detroit.

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The win ends a difficult stretch for the Red Wings, who had lost five of their previous six games.

“It was good to see (Kane) and (DeBrincat) get rewarded for their elevated play,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.

“They’ve been doing it for five or six games now, and we are going to need it”, he added.

Calgary opened the scoring late in the first period through Morgan Frost, but Detroit responded strongly in the second, scoring three goals in just over five minutes.

Kane tied the game early in the period before adding a second goal minutes later to extend the lead.

“We gave up too many odd-man rushes, and I think a little bit of that is a lack of recognition of who you are on the ice against,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said, according to SportsNet.

“I mean, Patrick Kane is a pretty good player.”

“I thought our first period was pretty good. “After that, I think we loosened up and let the game open up. They took advantage of it,” Coronato said.