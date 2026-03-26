Timberwolves make NBA history with record-breaking overtime comeback
Timberwolves came back from 13 points down for a 110-108 victory over the Rockets
In a record-breaking performance, the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 13-point overtime deficit to defeat the Houston Rockets 110-108.
The stunning rally marks the largest overtime comeback in the NBA since play-by-play logging began in the 1997-98 season.
The Timberwolves delivered the historic comeback despite several challenges, including missing five of their top seven players, for instance Ayo Dosunmu and Anthony Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels left with an injury, Rudy Gobert fouled out, and Naz Reid was ejected by official Scott Foster.
"They fought through a ton of adversity. We should've won that game in regulation. We deserved to win that game. We were the better team all night, and we gave them a chance to steal it from us, but we stole it right back," coach Chris Finch said.
When it comes to performances during the game, many players delivered commendable performances. For example, Julius Randle scored 24 points and hit the go-ahead pull-up shot with 8.8 seconds left.
Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley provided veteran stability and defensive pressure that forced a 8-second critical violation on Houston. Donte DiVincenzo: Hit the clutch 3-pointer to tie the game during the final run.
This victory was important for Western Conference playoff positioning, and keeping the Timberwolves within striking distance of the 4th seed.
According to Ruby Gobert, “I am so proud that we didn't quit. We had a lot of opportunities to get very frustrated tonight. For the most part, we were able to overcome that. That's the blueprint for us. We want to win a championship, so we know there's going to be adversity. We know it's going to come in a lot of ways.”
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