‘IT industry in Pakistan needs more people, more research’

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Tuesday technology was opening up new avenues for all, and many of Pakistani youngsters were specialising in different aspects of the IT industry and being supported by the government.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the Career Fair 2018 organised by the Department of Computer Science, University of Karachi. Now, he said, Pakistan was ranked in the top five countries that had the best professional freelancers. “It is a great pleasure for me today to be associated with this initiative of the DCS-KU, which is geared towards the promotion of new technologies and job opportunities for the students.

“I indeed laud the initiative of the young people who are behind this event as it shows their endeavour to forge ahead and to prepare for a bright career, therefore a bright future. In fact, a job fair is an appropriate forum for interaction between jobseekers and employers and for the promotion of job opportunities.”

The recruiters present at the career fair were thoroughly impressed with the zealous future professionals of the computer science department. The diverse assemblage of these participant organisations added to the competent professional’s ardor, making the entire job fair a mega success.

Dr Sadiq Ali Khan, chairman of the department, said the world had become a global village due to the phenomenon of globalisation and scientific growth and development. In this regard, a job-oriented curriculum and degrees had become pivotal due to the contemporary trends of the industry and the markets, he said.

“The IT industry in Pakistan needs more research, we need more people to come in the field of research and invention so Pakistan can compete with other countries with regards to IT. We are living in times where basic knowledge of computer science is required everywhere.

“We have many talented developers and IT professionals in Pakistan, but there are not enough IT-related products in the market. I will encourage my students to work on producing products that go out in the international market as Pakistani products.”

Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, newly elected president of the Karachi University Teachers Society, said a degree provided a platform for students to enter the professional life, and afterwards their skills were the deciding factor. Pakistani students were highly talented and competent, and they just needed direction and guidance, she added.