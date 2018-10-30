Nawaz dares govt over NRO issue

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday broke his silence and challenged the government to disclose names of those who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to newsmen, Nawaz Sharif said who were talking about NRO, should take courage and name those who according to them have contacted government for NRO. “No member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted the government seeking an NRO and they should reveal their names if they have guts,” he said.

Sharif, however, avoided to discuss details regarding his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman a day earlier, Nawaz said, “I respect him a lot and do not want to speak about my meeting with him,” he said adding, however, wanted to talk about Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking about arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, he said Shahbaz worked very hard and with honesty and served people day and night saying there was no allegation of corruption of even a single rupee against him.

“No other provincial chief minister in the country’s history has worked the way Shahbaz did,” he added saying he deserved all the praises but he is in jail and NAB’s custody and could anybody tell as to why all that was happening.

He pointed out that Shahbaz was called by NAB in the Saaf Pani case and since there was nothing in that case, he was arrested in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. “Now when they (NAB) are finding nothing in that case, they say that Shahbaz owns asset beyond his income,” he regretted. He also felt that all that was very upsetting. “Where do we want to take Pakistan,” Nawaz Sharif questioned.