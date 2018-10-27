CJP orders steps to improve Thar situation

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar ordered for substantial steps to improve miserable situation in drought-hit region of Thar, while hearing the case pertaining to malnutrition in the desert district of Sindh, at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry. The apex court bench headed by CJ Mian Saqib Nisar was informed by advocate General Sindh that distribution of wheat is ongoing, adding that, special nutrition package is also being dispensed in region to address shortage of protein. The Sindh government is mulling to create job opportunities by encouraging the livestock business and other sources in Thar, continued AG Sindh.

The CJ after adjourning the case for two weeks, reiterated that he would visit drought stricken Thar himself to inspect the situation.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah talking to the media after hearing of the case, said that apex court was briefed about the current situation of Thar. “Wheat is being distributed in the region, whereas CJ will visit Thar to inspect the situation himself.”