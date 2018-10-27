Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

EPA temporarily suspends Byco’s pumping operations

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum’s pumping operations of single point mooring (SPM) have temporarily been suspended after two trails of oil spillage were observed close to the beach in Balochistan, sources said on Friday.

An official of Byco Petroleum confirmed that the operations of single point mooring (SPM) were temporarily off as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) was conducting its survey of the pipeline.

“The operations will be restored as soon as the EPA gives it a go-ahead, which is likely today (on Friday) as no traces of oil spill were found from the SPM line,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Reports of an oil spill near Mubarak village have been doing rounds since Thursday. The ministry of maritime said two trails of slight oil spillage were observed close to the beach south east of Cape Monze light house.

“The minor oil spill at Mubarak village beach area is being cleaned,” the ministry said in a statement. “An enquiry is being undertaken to ascertain the nature of the spill to establish the causes and likely source. Ministry of Petroleum Division has also confirmed the same.”

The ministry said the pumping operations from Byco’s shore lines to SPM have been suspended.

“PMSA (Pakistan Maritime Security Agency) is coordinating with all the relevant stakeholders to plug in support for cleanup the spillage.”

Earlier, media reports attributed the oil spill near Mubarak Village to a nearby oil refinery or other unknown source.

Byco categorically denied the claims that oil spill into the area was caused by its refineries, saying operation of its refineries continued.

“No leak or loss of containment has taken place from any of its installations,” it said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Byco continues to operate its crude oil refineries.

Byco said Balochistan’s Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency both confirmed that there is “no oil spill from Byco’s SPM or pipeline”.

BEPA Director Muhammad Khan Uthmankhail conducted an investigation following reports of an oil spillage in the region of Mubarak Village on the coast of Balochistan.

“No oil spill from (Byco’s) SPM or pipeline has been observed,” Byco quoted Uthmankhail writing in the official investigation report. Byco said the BEPA’s official visited the SPM and interviewed the naval staff of the Maritime Security Agency in the area, who also confirmed that they had not witnessed any oil spillage at the Byco SPM or installations.

The company said the MSA wrote in the official statement that they could not find any evidence of an oil spill near Byco’s facilities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress