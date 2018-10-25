PCB greets Sana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated star woman all-rounder and former captain Pakistan team Sana Mir on her historic rise to the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.
Sana who took seven wickets in the just- concluded Women’s ODI series between Pakistan and Australia played in Kuala Lumpur, has reached a career-best 663 points which has given her the coveted number one spot in the bowlers’ rankings.
