K-Electric jump to second position

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric jumped to the second spot when they inflicted a crushing 3-0 defeat on Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Having a few solid international players, K-Electric went ahead through a fine strike from international Mohammad Riaz in the fourth minute. In the 30th minute, Wilson Segun of Nigeria doubled K-Electric’s lead. Mohammad Rasool scored from distance in the 35th minute to make it 3-0.In the second half, K-Electric failed to avail themselves of a few chances.

K-Electric head coach Hassan Baloch said more goals could have been scored. “In the second half we could not score because of some poor finishing,” Hassan told ‘The News’. “We also changed some of our players as they had been booked once each. We did not want to take any risk in a game which was totally in our control. The other players did not make any hectic effort which left us with just three goals lead in the end,” Hassan said.

However, he was confident that they would try to finish the Lahore round on a high note. “Our 2-2 drawn game against Afghan FC still haunts us. It has really hurt us. But I am confident the team will not go down now as the boys have settled down,” said Hassan, a former Pakistan assistant coach.

The three points took K-Electric to the second spot with 15 points from seven matches. This was their fourth win.Pakistan Air Force (PAF) lead the table with 17 points.In the other showdown of the day, former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded a narrow 1-0 win over former champions WAPDA. Umair Ali hit the winner in the 73rd minute, which took KRL to the fifth place with 12 points.WAPDA trail at the fourth place with 13 points.