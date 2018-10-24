Wed October 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

‘Opp staging protest to hide corruption’

LAHORE: PTI legislator Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said Opposition in Punjab Assembly is staging a drama just to divert nation’s attention from corruption of their leaders.

He urged the Punjab ministers to expose the real face of PML-N and point out irregularities of the previous government whose members were busy staging protests. Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday during the ongoing budget session, Yawar Bokhari said it was time to expose the real face of the Opposition which was trying to hide behind the protests to protect its corruption. He said this House represented more than 100 million population of Pakistan and ‘we had a great responsibility.’

“We as legislators had to set good examples. The act of Opposition, which suffered defeat in the polls, was shameful. It was time for the government to take a proactive stance as silence on corruption of previous government was creating a gap. The protesting Opposition pushed the province towards debt and launched projects, later subsidised these projects,” he said.

