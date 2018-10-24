tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Customs Department on Wednesday seized smuggled tobacco products worth Rs 70 million in a raid on a godown at Mochi Gate. When the team raided the godown, its owner put up resistance. The Customs officials seized the tobacco products and arrested two accused. The value of seized products is Rs 70 million.
