Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the City on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country.

Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Ziarat where the mercury dropped to -03°C while the lowest temperature in Skardu was -02°C, Kalam -01°C and Lahore 14.2°C. The highest temperature in the City was 29 °C and humidity level in the morning was 38 per cent.