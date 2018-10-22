Whither water?

The water situation in Karachi is abysmal. It has become increasingly difficult for households to fulfil their daily needs without a steady supply of water. The exorbitant prices of tankers and the frequent delays that are witnessed in providing water to residential areas have all added to the people’s woes.

At this critical juncture, efforts must be taken to ensure the provision of safe water for domestic use in the city. The government ought to concentrate its attention on resolving this problem.

Kiran Ali

Karachi