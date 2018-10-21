Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has now confirmed what the world already suspected: journalist Jamal Khashoggi was indeed killed in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. But the story given by the Saudis is already being met with scepticism. According to Riyadh, Khashoggi was killed in a fist fight after “discussions” at the embassy did not go as planned. Reportedly, 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested and two influential figures in the state have been fired. This version is difficult to believe, particularly given earlier statements from the kingdom that Khashoggi had left the embassy unharmed. The purpose of this admission seems to be to protect de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman and give Saudi Arabia’s allies a story they can sell as plausible. To some extent that has worked. US President Donald Trump has said that the announcement was “credible” and amounted to a “good first step”. He also reiterated his desire to maintain weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. The US is complicit with Saudi Arabia for the brutal invasion of Yemen and it seems that even the killing of a journalist who was a permanent resident in the US will do nothing to alter that relationship.

The rest of the world may not be quite as forgiving. Turkish authorities have given hints that they possess audio and possibly even video recordings of Khashoggi’s killing that could show the Saudi version to be a lie. Many world leaders, including officials from the Trump administration, and corporate figures have pulled out from next week’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. Prime Minister Imran Khan is still slated to attend and he may be looking to extract concessions from the Saudis in return for supporting it at a time when it is under immense pressure. He – and the international community at large – still need to make it clear that no one will take the Saudi explanation at face value. There are still too many questions about the way Saudi Arabia is being ruled. There seems to be a vendetta against anyone seen as a threat – family members, human rights activists and journalists. If the kingdom is willing to breach the sanctity of Turkish sovereignty to go after its critics, that is something the UN must investigate. Sanctions can also be on the table if it is shown that the killing was a premeditated murder. While all states have different forms of government that must be respected, that does not give anyone carte blanche to use violence against dissidents and critics.