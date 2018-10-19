Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hygiene not priority with many

Hygiene is not a priority with many people, especially the underprivileged who live in appalling conditions and have many other issues to deal with, like lack of clean water; living in shacks; no toilet facilities etc. on top of being unaware about how diseases are spread through germs and contact with others who are infected by a disease. Come to think of it, even if they were aware about the dangers, it would be difficult to isolate the patient seeing as how they live in such cramped conditions or have a living to earn.

Take for instance the barber who has set up shop under a makeshift shack in a green area and is catering to male passers-by, either to give them a shave, haircut or a massage (they are experts in this!) or all three services. Many questions arise as to the hygienic aspects of his work. He must be using the same instruments on all his customers, so does he clean them properly and sanitize them after each use? If so, where does he get his water from? Does he have an antiseptic lotion? It seems doubtful. All roadside barbers use proper, very sharp old fashioned razors with a curved blade – not the disposable ones – so he probably just gives it a swipe with the towel he has hanging over one shoulder!

Many diseases - the dreaded HIV for instance -- are spread through nicks and cuts that may occur when a barber shaves his customers even though he may be very careful, so it is definitely a health risk. While it is realised that a barber is entitled to earn his living with the skill he has acquired, authorities should insist that they have the proper set up if they allow them to operate wherever they feel like it. Makeshift stalls like this one, or even those sell edible items, can be seen around the city in green belts or crowded markets but they should be regularised and proper hygiene maintained to avoid the spreading of germs and diseases.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra