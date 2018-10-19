Hygiene not priority with many

Hygiene is not a priority with many people, especially the underprivileged who live in appalling conditions and have many other issues to deal with, like lack of clean water; living in shacks; no toilet facilities etc. on top of being unaware about how diseases are spread through germs and contact with others who are infected by a disease. Come to think of it, even if they were aware about the dangers, it would be difficult to isolate the patient seeing as how they live in such cramped conditions or have a living to earn.

Take for instance the barber who has set up shop under a makeshift shack in a green area and is catering to male passers-by, either to give them a shave, haircut or a massage (they are experts in this!) or all three services. Many questions arise as to the hygienic aspects of his work. He must be using the same instruments on all his customers, so does he clean them properly and sanitize them after each use? If so, where does he get his water from? Does he have an antiseptic lotion? It seems doubtful. All roadside barbers use proper, very sharp old fashioned razors with a curved blade – not the disposable ones – so he probably just gives it a swipe with the towel he has hanging over one shoulder!

Many diseases - the dreaded HIV for instance -- are spread through nicks and cuts that may occur when a barber shaves his customers even though he may be very careful, so it is definitely a health risk. While it is realised that a barber is entitled to earn his living with the skill he has acquired, authorities should insist that they have the proper set up if they allow them to operate wherever they feel like it. Makeshift stalls like this one, or even those sell edible items, can be seen around the city in green belts or crowded markets but they should be regularised and proper hygiene maintained to avoid the spreading of germs and diseases.