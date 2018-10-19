Attestation woes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The HEC hasn’t given the regulatory body in Lahore the authority to attest the mark certificates of students. The commission has, however, extended this facility to other provincial capitals.
As a result, students of Punjab have to travel to Islamabad to get their documents attested. The HEC authorities must make suitable arrangements in Lahore to facilitate students.
NAK Lodhi
Islamabad
Comments