Under attack

The fourth pillar of state, journalism, is under attack these days. Influential people are silencing the voices who dare to report the truth. On Wednesday (Oct 17), a young journalist from Haripur, Sohail Khan, was murdered by unidentified attackers. Sohail received death threats after he filed a story against drug peddlers in the area. He went to the police and filed a written complaint, and was unfortunately shot dead on the same day. Pakistan is fourth on the list of deadliest countries in the world for journalists. In 2006 alone, at least 155 journalists were killed. Both the government and media houses should take the responsibility of providing security to journalists. It is hoped that the police will bring Sohail’s murderers to book in a timely manner.

Zulfiqar Mari

Islamabad