Handcuffed teachers

There seems to be something seriously wrong with NAB Lahore and the uncivil manner in which they dealt with senior professors from Punjab University. It reflects the mindset and value systems of those who have been placed at the helm in what was supposed to be an independent accountability organisation that is entirely apolitical and shows no bias or favour to anybody.

Putting handcuffs on senior citizens who have worked as professors reflects poorly on individuals who allowed them to be humiliated, instead of being given due courtesy and respect that they deserved. It was the same NAB Lahore which was seen giving protocol to corrupt bureaucrats who were accused of embezzling billions. There was a time when the Anti-Accountability Cell existed within the police and the FIA. Unfortunately, those entrusted started taking bribes and the subsequent weak prosecution made process ineffective.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar

*****

Videos have gone viral on social media in which aged professors of Punjab University can be seen in handcuffs. This incident reflects how morally corrupt our society has become. Should DG NAB Lahore and others responsible be considered suitable to hold such prominent offices? Pakistani will not allow anyone to treat our teachers in such a degrading manner. Whether or not the professors had committed some mistake, it is certain that their ‘alleged crime’ is not as serious as Rao Anwar’s. But the latter is never brought to the court in handcuffs.

What was, other than perhaps to strike fear, the purpose of this deplorable treatment? The DG NAB publicly humiliated professors and offered an apology only after the matter was highlighted in the media. No one should be allowed to humiliate senior professors, even if they are allegedly accused of committing administrative irregularities.

Ali Malik

Lahore

*****

I am ashamed of living in a society where teachers have no respect. Recently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the former VC of Punjab University, Dr Mujahid Kamran, and five other professors for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. The manner in which they were brought to the accountability court was shameful.

We felt a twinge of pain when we saw these senior professors in handcuffs. It was, however, reassuring that the chief justice took notice which led to the DG’s apology. It is important to realise that this matter shouldn’t end with an apology. Our institutions need to learn how to treat those who have been accused of any wrongdoing.

Irshad Hameed

Washuk