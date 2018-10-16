By Our Correspondent

Print Story
‘Clean and Green’ drive: Government College of Home Economics, Gulberg organised ‘Clean and Green Awareness campaign’ on Monday. Principal Prof Dr Ambreen Sagheer, Vice-Principal Seema Sherjeel, Incharge Girls’ Guide Humera Bhatti and girls’ guides participated in the campaign.
