Follow the rules

What is the difference between an ordinary citizen and law-enforcement officials of our country? A citizen is fined when he/she breaks laws. But what happens when those who issue fines are involved in breaking rules. There is a traffic policeman in my area who perform his duty exceptionally well. However, when the same policeman is on the driving seat, he doesn’t abide by traffic rules. A couple of days ago, I saw him riding his bike without wearing a helmet.

This left me thinking that while these officials make sure that the public follows the laws and regulations, why isn’t there anyone to keep a check on them? Or is there some kind of leverage for them? Laws ought to be followed by every citizen.

Afreen Mirza ( Karachi )