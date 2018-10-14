Follow the rules

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
What is the difference between an ordinary citizen and law-enforcement officials of our country? A citizen is fined when he/she breaks laws. But what happens when those who issue fines are involved in breaking rules. There is a traffic policeman in my area who perform his duty exceptionally well. However, when the same policeman is on the driving seat, he doesn’t abide by traffic rules. A couple of days ago, I saw him riding his bike without wearing a helmet.
This left me thinking that while these officials make sure that the public follows the laws and regulations, why isn’t there anyone to keep a check on them? Or is there some kind of leverage for them? Laws ought to be followed by every citizen.
Afreen Mirza ( Karachi )
