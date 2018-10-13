81 drug peddlers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police arrested 81 drug peddlers during a crackdown in the areas around educational institutions here on Friday. Police recovered 14 gram cocaine, 9 gram ice, over 4kg heroin, 77kg charas, 720 gram bhang and 304 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested drug pushers.
