Thu October 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

IG directs officers to implement ECP code

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has said implementation of code of conduct devised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-elections should be ensured at every cost.

He said the police should perform their duties impartially and they should take action against the persons found guilty of firing into the air, display of weapons and violation of Loud Speaker Act. He said the officers and officials on polling duties should be provided with fresh food and water. Meanwhile, he also said the crackdown under supervision of DPOs on criminals of murder, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom, especially the criminals involved in abuse of children and women should be speeded up. He said refresher courses with training workshops should be held for enhancing efficiency of investigation officers. He expressed these views while addressing the RPOs and DPOs’ video link conference at Central Police Office, Lahore. In the conference, all RPOs briefed the IG on the security plans for by-election and overall situation of crime in their respective areas. They said all arrangements had been completed to conduct peaceful election in all constituencies of by-election in the province.

The IG directed all the DPOs to ensure weekly parade under their supervision in police lines of their districts, in which, inspection of vehicles should be supervised, and welfare of force be ensured. He said that weekly parade report should be furnished to the Operation Branch regularly.

He stressed for efficient monitoring of information technology-based projects like the front desk, 8787 IGP Complaint Management System, Police Station Record Management System and Criminal Record Office. He said that facility of Forensic Science Laboratory should be utilised for investigation in heinous crimes. He said that registration of FIRs should be ensured while people should be treated with courtesy in police stations. He said the senior officers should pay surprise visit to police stations for inspection and checking of records. He said that ACRs of subordinate officers and officials should be completed in time to facilitate them for their promotion.

