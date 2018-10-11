Education for all

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to provide free education for people who are transgender. The university that offers distance-learning programmes throughout the country will provide education from matriculation to PHD as well as training to them without any charges.

The university has taken a good initiative and it is hoped that with education, the transgender community will be able to contribute towards the country’s development and progress.

Humera Ashraf

Wah Cantt