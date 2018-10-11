Education for all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to provide free education for people who are transgender. The university that offers distance-learning programmes throughout the country will provide education from matriculation to PHD as well as training to them without any charges.
The university has taken a good initiative and it is hoped that with education, the transgender community will be able to contribute towards the country’s development and progress.
Humera Ashraf
Wah Cantt
