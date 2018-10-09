Gridlocks in the city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Karachi, heavy vehicles are allowed to travel in the city between 12am and 5am. However, the reality is just the opposite. Trucks and tractors can be seen on the road during peak hours.
This result in severe traffic jams. The traffic police authorities must pay attention to this problem and take effective steps to resolve it.
Mashood Hasan
Karachi
