SC to hear plea for Sindh CM’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up on Monday (today) an appeal challenging the Sindh High Court ruling that rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for allegedly failing to disclose his dual nationality. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the appeal in Islamabad. Roshan Ali Buriro has moved the appeal through his lawyers Hamid Khan and Ajmal Toor pleading with the top court to set aside the SHC verdict and disqualify the Sindh CM as member of the provincial assembly. He contended that Murad Ali Shah held the office of Sindh chief minister despite the fact that he possessed foreign nationality. He said the SHC rejected his petition on the basis of technical grounds instead of merit. Shah concealed and signed false declaration about his dual nationality, he claimed.