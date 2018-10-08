Mon October 08, 2018
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Another surgical strike?

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

National

I
INP
October 8, 2018

SC to hear plea for Sindh CM’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up on Monday (today) an appeal challenging the Sindh High Court ruling that rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for allegedly failing to disclose his dual nationality. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the appeal in Islamabad. Roshan Ali Buriro has moved the appeal through his lawyers Hamid Khan and Ajmal Toor pleading with the top court to set aside the SHC verdict and disqualify the Sindh CM as member of the provincial assembly. He contended that Murad Ali Shah held the office of Sindh chief minister despite the fact that he possessed foreign nationality. He said the SHC rejected his petition on the basis of technical grounds instead of merit. Shah concealed and signed false declaration about his dual nationality, he claimed.

