Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

National

A
APP
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NCSW to launch post-election report with gender perspective by November

Islamabad: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) will launch a comprehensive analytical report on women participation in Election 2018 during the month of November.

NCSW is working on compilation of its report on Election 2018 which will cover different aspects of women participation in the election, voting trends with gender perspective, hindrances faced by women in voting and of course suggestions to bring improvements, Chairperson, NCSW, Khawar Mumtaz said while talking to this agency. She said the commission, in its report, would consider all the aspects, which influenced the voting trend of women in the general elections.

The commission has also deputed its 200 observers in 50 districts during election to monitor the women turn out, she said. Khawar Mumtaz said NCSW, despite its limited resources and staff, is working to redress the issues that affect lives of women adversely, analysing the laws and policies, formulating recommendations and conducting studies on gender issues.

To a question about the newly elected government focus on women empowerment, Chairperson NCSW said although the government has mentioned steps for ensuring and promoting women rights in its 100-days reform agenda but no such comprehensive programme and significant step came up yet.

She said, Punjab government has raised the issue of domestic workers while Ministry of Human rights is also raising issues that are affecting women lives, especially women inheritance. Some other steps are also being taken at other places but are scattered ones, she said while hoping to see a comprehensive plan for empowering women, which are an important segment of society, and rendering valuable contribution in diversified sectors of life. She said new laws after local government election in the country will further determine a direction toward uplift of women.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro