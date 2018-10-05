Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: Dale Steyn made a triumphant return to One-day International (ODI) cricket, starring with bat and ball as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

Playing in his first one-day match in two years, Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 in a South African total of 198, then took the first two wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 78, giving South Africa a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir took six for 24, including a hat-trick, as Zimbabwe collapsed.Steyn’s batting rescued South Africa from a precarious 101 for seven but it was his fast bowling that probably impressed coach Ottis Gibson the most.

He bowled with plenty of pace and his figures of two for 19 in six overs scarcely reflected the problems he caused for the Zimbabwe batsmen on a pitch of uneven bounce.Steyn struck with his seventh ball when he trapped Solomon Mire leg before wicket and followed up by dismissing Craig Ervine, who endured a torrid time against the veteran fast bowler before being caught at short midwicket.

Tahir ripped through the Zimbabwe batting when the fast bowlers were rested, trapping Brendan Taylor leg before in his first over, then dismissing Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura and Peter Moor with successive deliveries before wrapping up the innings.

South Africa won toss

South Africa

D Elgar c Taylor b Chatara 4

A Markram c Taylor b Tiripano 35

R Hendricks b Jarvis 1

†H Klaasen c Mire b Chatara 1

K Zondo st Taylor b Mavuta 21

C Jonker b Mavuta 25

*JP Duminy lbw b Jarvis 5

A Phehlukwayo c Taylor b Chatara 28

D Steyn b Tiripano 60

Imran Tahir lbw b Williams 1

L Ngidi not out 4

Extras (lb2, nb1, w10) 13

Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 198

Fall: 1-7, 2-9, 3-26, 4-49, 5-85, 6-92, 7-101, 8-176, 9-177

Bowling: Jarvis 10-2-26-2, Chatara 9-1-42-3, Tiripano 8.3-1-37-2, Mavuta 10-0-48-2, Williams 10-0-43-1

Zimbabwe

S Mire lbw b Steyn 2

*H Masakadza lbw b Ngidi 27

C Ervine c Phehlukwayo b Steyn 3

†B Taylor lbw b Imran 10

S Williams st Klaasen b Imran 9

P Moor lbw b Imran 5

E Chigumbura c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 0

D Tiripano not out 12

B Mavuta b Imran 0

K Jarvis b Imran 1

T Chatara c Steyn b Imran 3

Extras (lb2, w4) 6

Total (all out, 24 overs) 78

Fall: 1-10, 2-26, 3-43, 4-43, 5-58, 6-59, 7-59, 8-59, 9-64, 10-78

Bowling: Steyn 6-0-19-2, Ngidi 7-1-26-1, Phehlukwayo 5-1-7-1, Imran 6-0-24-6

Result: South Africa won by 120 runs

Man of the Match: Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa). TV umpire: Shaun George (South Africa). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (South Africa)