Terrorist held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has foiled a major sabotage bid and arrested an alleged terrorist and recovered huge quantity of explosives from him, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that one Shamsher Alam of Sharikera was arrested during an action in Achini Khwar when he was transporting explosives from Khyber district to Peshawar.

The officials added that the recovered explosives included three mortar shells, prima cord, electric detonators and safety fuses. The held terrorist was shifted to an unknown place for an interrogation.