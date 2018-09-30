German diplomat visits paraplegic centre

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Martin Kobler paid a quick visit to Paraplegic Centre here on Saturday.

The ambassador visited the centre on the invitation of the “Friends of Paraplegics”, a local NGO working for the rights of people with physical impairments.

He was warmly received by the chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas and all the department heads of the centre in the presence of a delegation from the “Friends of Paraplegics.”

A little girl with spinal cord injuries presented the guest with a bouquet of flowers. The ambassador and his delegation were briefed by chief executive officer regarding the history and services of the centre. Kobler and his delegation took keen interest in the centre’s activities and appreciated the services provided, to destitute people with spinal cord injuries from all over the country and Afghanistan.

Kobler was surprised to know that the Paraplegic Centre has the honour to have treated and comprehensively rehabilitated more than 9,000 people with severe spinal cord injuries from different parts of the country and Afghanistan.

The chairman and CEO of the centre presented the guest with a shield of honour. He and his delegation were also presented with memorial mugs from the Friends of Paraplegics.