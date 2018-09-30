Jang Economic Session

Call to focus on economy, governance

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan needs to focus on economic and governance reforms to strengthen country instead of keeping hopes of objective talks with India as keeping hopes of friendship with India is like living in a fool’s paradise while Hindu is never trustworthy.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Indian aggression – threat to peace and prosperity’.

The panellists were Ashraf Saleem, Farooq Hameed, Tabassum Anwar, Abadur Rehman, Khalique Arshad and Ashraf Bhatti. Sikandar Lodhi hosted the session.

Ashraf Saleem said that India never wanted friendship with Pakistan while war situation was also changed from past as India was supporting anti-dam lobbies and terrorists to weaken Pakistan.

He suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should consult with foreign office before offering talks to India in future and India is never a well-wisher of Pakistan so there is a need to focus on strengthening the economy and defence along with the agriculture sector.

He said if internal matters would not be addressed then Pakistan would be responsible for India’s improper behaviour. He demanded the chief justice resolve Kalabagh Dam issue on priority basis besides other dams.

Farooq Hameed said that Pakistanis are peace-loving but never compromised on national sovereignty. He said Indian army chief threats exposed the mentality of the Indian government, establishment and Hindu extremism which proved that India does not want peace in the region. He said Imran Khan’s dialogue offer gave a message to the world that Pakistan is peace seeker and both civil and military leadership are at the same page.

Tabassum Anwar said that Pakistan always promoted peace and friendly relations while India always involved in human rights violations in Kashmir and other parts in its country on Muslims. He said both countries were atomic powers so war is not in favour of either and dialogue is the only way out to resolve the issues. He said Modi instigates different issues to divert public focus from its government corruption and such heinous steps are harmful for both economies.

Abadur Rehman said that India wants controlling position in the region and this irresponsible behaviour is part of this attempt while election year has started there and Modi governments wants to use anti-Pakistan sentiments for political mileage.

He said water crisis in Pakistan is result of Indian long-term investment against water storages so Pakistan agriculture potential reduced by increasing dependency on underground water usage. He called for effective strategy to avoid war and new government should understand the agriculture importance for economic growth. Khalique Arshad said that Indian politics moves around anti-Pakistan sentiments so India never accepted Pakistan and bear peace in Pakistan. He said India wanted to be head of the region and adopted irresponsible behaviour below the ethical values while USA was supporting it for its own interests. He called for UNO’s effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue and new government should use this platform to expose India in the world. He said none working relations were affecting the mega projects in the region besides peace.

Ashraf Bhatti said that India always attempted to weaken Pakistan while all Pakistanis response on Indian army chief’s threats shows that Pakistanis are united for national security. He said Pakistan was back on prosperity path and wanted to maintain working relations with all neighbours but would not allow attack on its sovereignty.