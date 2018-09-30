32 quack centres sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed another 32 quack centres in different cities.

According to a press release, out of the 173 centres visited by the PHC teams in seven cities, 32 were sealed. Out of the sealed centres, eight each were in Kasur and Bhakkar, five in Attock, four in Chiniot, three in Mandi Bahauddin while two each were in Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari.

PU book club event: The Punjab University Library Book Club organised a programme wherein two books were presented to the audience.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani presented critical appraisal and main plot of an Urdu novel “Neeli Bar” written by Tahira Iqbal.

Assistant Professor from PU’s Department of English Language and Literature Shahzeb Khan enlightened the audience with a mind-altering historical account written by Shashi Tharoor titled “An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India.”