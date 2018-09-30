Sun September 30, 2018
Islamabad

September 30, 2018

NHA initiates afforestation programme

Islamabad : Following directive of the Federal Government and on special instructions of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has chalked out 75-day action plan under which 180,000 saplings will be planted along national highways and motorways network to make them environment friendly, says a press release.

The NHA will plant 50,000 saplings along Hakla-D.I. Khan section of the CPEC and that 4,545 plants are to be grown every week. Likewise 50,000 plants will also be planted along Pindi Bhattian-Gojra Motorway out of which 1,100 saplings are planted during the running week. Hazara Motorway will also be beautified through afforestation by planting 30,000 saplings out of which 2,000 saplings have been planted. Under this programme, 3,000 plants will be planted all along Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway in currency of this week. Afforestation will also be extended at Peshawar-Islamabad and Lahore-Islamabad Motorways, Airport Road Junction and Gojra round about. The programme will continue by December 7, 2018.

National Highway Authority Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik is taking personal interest in present government’s initiative of ‘Plant for Pakistan’ and he is reviewing daily progress on this activity. The plantation programme will help prepare the ground to make highways & motorways network environment friendly, throughout the country.

