Continuing violence

Local government elections in Kashmir -- the first in the occupied territory for 13 years -- had already turned into a farce when the Narendra Modi government imposed governor’s rule in June. Holding free elections in a region that is under brutal occupation and where the centre of the occupation is exercising direct control through security forces is simply impossible. The absurdity of putting any stock into these elections was highlighted yet again on Thursday after six people were killed in violence in different parts of the occupied territory. Among those killed was a 26-year-old shepherd whose family says he was shot dead in cold blood without warning. This sparked protests and a strike next day in Indian occupied Kashmir as the authorities blocked mobile and internet signals. Such censorship only highlights how it will be impossible to hold elections that are widely seen as illegitimate in Kashmir. The entire strategy of the BJP in resigning from the coalition government in Kashmir was to show that it does not favour the policies of the slightly more moderate People’s Democratic Party. Most see the BJP’s steps as measures to whip up further hatred against Muslims to shore up the Hindutva vote for next year’s general elections. Ramping up the violence in Kashmir is one plank in that cynical strategy.

Ever since the killing of Kashmiri Burhan Wani in 2016, the Modi government has become increasingly brutal in Kashmir. But it is important to remember that the occupation has been ongoing for more than six decades and is entirely predicated on the threat of violence. For the first time, the international community is also beginning to take note of Indian atrocities, with the UN putting out a report calling for observers to be allowed in the region. India’s contention that the resistance is entirely directed by Pakistan is shown to be a bald-faced lie by the strength of the home-grown resistance. The depth of desire for liberation in Kashmir cannot be denied. The only logical solution is for the Indian army to pull out its forces and for UN resolutions on Kashmir to finally be implemented. As much as Modi might try to denounce the liberation movement as terroristic in nature, it is clear that the desire for freedom is universal and the Kashmiris have finally had enough of being denied their right to freedom. No amount of violence from occupying forces is going to break their spirit.