GCU ranking improves

LAHORE: The Government College University this year improved its international ranking; standing sixth among the top nine universities of Pakistan which made it to the Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking 2018-19. Last year, 10 Pakistani universities made it to the coveted list and GCU, Lahore, was standing at the ninth position. According to an announcement by the Times Higher Education, only nine universities of Pakistan made it to the World Universities Ranking 2018-19 which are: COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, NUST, Islamabad, BZU, Multan, UET, Lahore, GCU, Lahore, University of Lahore, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. GCU stood overall 1001+ among all universities of world and 351+ in Asia.