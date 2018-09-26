Internet fraud

Unregulated online businesses in Pakistan often cause problems for customers. Nowadays, online shopping is being called hassle-free. However, because of lack of regulations and improper checks and balances, this seemingly stress-free shopping experience robs people of their valuable time and money. A few days ago, I ordered a mobile phone stand through a renowned online shopping website.

The product was delivered on time. But upon inspection, I found out that the product was defective. All efforts made to contact the seller were in vain. Instances like these break the trust of buyers. Online shopping is good for our economy. It allows sellers to reach a large number of people. Therefore, it is essential that the government take measures to regulate this industry and take people who sell substandard products to task.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur