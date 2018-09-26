On the airwaves

The federal government is planning to lease out the headquarters of Radio Pakistan and relocate it to the premises of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Academy. This news has come as a great surprise for Radio Pakistan employees. All governments have ignored to do anything to revive Radio Pakistan. Instead of putting the property on lease, the authorities concerned should have been taking remedial measures to deal with the financial crisis.

Electricity consumers pay TV fee per month. They have been paying the Neelum-Jhelum surcharge for decades. Now that the hydropower project has since been completed, this surcharge should be withdrawn and replaced by Radio Fee of only Rs5. This will provide some financial independence to Radio Pakistan.

M A H Sheikh

Lahore