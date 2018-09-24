Mon September 24, 2018
World

AFP
September 24, 2018

Pirates kidnap 12 on Swiss cargo ship off Nigeria

GENEVA: A gang of pirates took hostage 12 crew members from a Swiss cargo ship they attacked in Nigerian waters, the vessel’s operator has said. Massoel Shipping said its bulk carrier MV Glarus, with 19 crew, came under attack early Saturday morning as it transported bulk wheat from Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos to the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt. During the attack, 45 nautical miles southwest of Bonny Island, “the pirate gang boarded the Glarus by means of long ladders and cut the razor wire on deck to gain access to the vessel and eventually the bridge,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP. “Having destroyed much of the vessel’s communications equipment, the criminal gang departed taking 12 of the 19 crew complement as hostage,” it added. Massoel spokesman Patrick Adamson told AFP it was the second largest number of people taken from a ship in the oil delta southeast of Nigeria this year.

