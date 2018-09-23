Invesco to buy OppenheimerFunds

BOSTON: Invesco Ltd plans to buy MassMutual unit OppenheimerFunds, a Financial Times publication reported. Invesco and MassMutual declined to comment on the report by Ignites, an FT mutual fund publication.

Invesco and other actively managed funds have faced considerable pressure since the financial crisis amid a seismic shift of money into passively managed index and exchange-traded funds. Invesco has been building out its stable of passive products, including the acquisition of Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business.At the end of June, Invesco’s assets under management totaled $934 billion, up 32 percent from the year-earlier period. But during the quarter, investors withdrew $8 billion from Invesco funds.