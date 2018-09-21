‘Safety of Islam and Pakistan lies in Hussainiyat’

Islamabad : Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the safety of Islam and Pakistan lies in ‘Hussainiyat’, says a press release.

Talking to the media representatives while leading a Muharram mourning procession brought out from Central Masjid-o-Imambargah Jameatul Murtaza, Sector G-9/4, Islamabad, he said Islam found eternity after Karbala. “Conspiracy to create conflicts among Arabs and non-Arabs as well as different sects is underway. We will never let anyone harm Shia-Sunni unity till the last breath.

Dozens of ‘Matami’ organisations besides thousands of ‘azadars’ participated in the procession. Responding to a question from the media, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Allah and Rasool love those who love Hussain (AS). “Hussain ibn-e-Ali (AS) refused to pledge allegiance to Yazeed for the sake of Islam’s glory. After he was asked for allegiance, Imam Hussain (AS) departed from Medina for Karbala and on the day of Ashura, sacrificed his entire family along with himself to grant Islam an eternal life. Pakistan was founded on the name of La ilaah while the foundation of La ilaah lies in the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). Agha Moosavi said that ‘azadari’ is the most effective protest of the oppressed people which will kept continued even by our next generations.

Meanwhile, Addressing the matamdaran at Muhammasdi Chowk G-9/2, Khateeb Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi highlighted Hussaini objective. He said ‘Gham-e-Hussain’ is not any particular sect’s inheritance; rather his ‘qayam’ was for demolition of oppression and barbarism, and survival of divine principles and ‘Shariat-e-Muhammadi’, that is why every conscious person is thankful to Hussain ibne Ali (AS). The participants on the occasion pledged to ensure complete adherence to the Code of ‘azadari’ announced by Quaid e Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. The procession culminated after reaching at Jamia Imam As-Sadiq (AS) Karachi Company after touching through its designated routes. ‘matmi’ groups from Islamabad and surrounding areas participated in ‘matamdari’.

Replicas of ‘zuljinah’, ‘alam’, cradle of Hazrat Ali Asghar and Mehndi Shehzada Qasim (AS) were taken out. Mukhtar Students Organisation, Ibrahim Scouts, Mukhtar Generation, Mukhtar Force, Muhktar Organisation and other religious and social organizations took part in the arrangements while ‘Sabeel-e-Hussaini’ was also set up.

Members of Muharram Committee Azadari Cell of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Islamabad along with high level officers of Police administration accompanied the procession throughout its route. Concluding prayers were offered by Allama Zahid Abbas Kazmi. The senior supervisor of the procession Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari thanked the participants and Matamis for their participation.