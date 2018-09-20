Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Business

REUTERS
September 20, 2018

Gold gains

Bengaluru : Gold prices rose on Wednesday along with equities as the U.S. dollar softened, with markets showing little worry over the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Spot gold climbed 0.4 percent to $1,202.32 an ounce by 0656 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,207 an ounce. China and the United States plunged deeper into their trade feud on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion in U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump´s planned levies on $200 billion in Chinese goods. "The U.S. decision to impose a 10 percent tariff as opposed to a 25 percent one (expected) as encouraged investors in the sense there could be hope for a future compromise on trade," said John Sharma, an economist at National Australia Bank. Gold prices have declined about 12 percent since April, hurt by the intensifying U.S.-China trade dispute and on rising U.S. interest rates.

