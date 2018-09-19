Gazidis set to join AC Milan

LONDON: Chief executive Ivan Gazidis will leave Arsenal on October 31 to take up a similar post at AC Milan, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Speculation that Gazidis — who oversaw Unai Emery’s appointment to replace Arsene Wenger in May and has also been behind a change in management structure at the Emirates Stadium — will depart for Italy has been rife for some time. Now the move has been confirmed, with Raul Sanllehi, currently head of football relations at the Emirates Stadium, to become head of football when Gazidis heads to Milan.