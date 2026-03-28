Kanye West makes bombshell promise to Bianca Censori in 'Bully' which draws fans' attention

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori in his new album 'Bully' track

Kanye West is head over heels for Bianca Censori. Despite this, the pair's marriage had reportedly been on the rocks at times.



Particularly, the stunts the couple pulled, specifically the outfits Ye's wife donned in public. Her barely-there dresses drew much anger from the locals and criticism from her peers.

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Besides the provocative dressing style, there have been reports that the Donda hitmaker has been toxically controlling Censori.

Various reports also indicate the Yeezy architect was mulling speaking out over the alleged abuse she had been facing.

It is unclear what the authenticity of those reports is, but Ye, though, admitted in one of his tracks previously that 'everything is not sunny' in his marital life.

"My baby ran away," he rapped in his track BIANCA, highlighting that the duo's marriage was not picture-perfect.

But after being admitted to rehab by his wife, West issued an apology over his vitriolic outburst on the Jewish community and has dropped his new album, Bully, which has a track titled Highs and Lows.

In this song, Ye raps about his intense love for Censori, “I put you through a lot, I know… still you never let me go. You said I love you, and I love you back."

He then delivers a bombshell, “Before I break your heart, I’ll have a heart attack.”

The Chicago rapper did not stop there, rapping, "We separated, but we made it back." And we are going to stay attached ‘til we fade to black."

Though if that wasn't a jaw-dropper, Ye hands out a plea in the outro, "Don’t let me go. I put you through a lot, I know."

West and Censori tied the knot in 2022, a month after his divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.